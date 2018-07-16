Top Posts
Home Armenia Yerevan Council Fails to Elect New Mayor
ArmeniaFeaturedNewsPolitics

Yerevan Council Fails to Elect New Mayor

July 16, 2018

YEREVAN – Yerevan’s municipal council failed to elect a new mayor of the Armenian capital on Monday, because of absence of quorum. Only 5 of the 65 members of the council attended its special session which was supposed to elect a replacement for former Mayor Taron Markarian.

The vote was boycotted by Markarian’s Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) and the Yelk alliance, of which Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian is a leader. The only candidate put up for this position was Zaruhi Postanjyan from Yerkir Tsirani.

Markarian resigned on July 9 under pressure from Pashinian and his political allies. The HHK decided not to nominate another mayoral candidate.

Under Armenian law, the city council’s failure to elect a new mayor within two weeks would give the central government the right to disband the legislature and hold snap elections in the capital. This is Yelk’s preferred scenario.

Speaking immediately after the council’s failure to make a quorum, a senior Yelk councilman, Davit Khazhakian, said Yerevan residents must now be able to elect a new municipal legislature that will in turn pick their next mayor. The polls should be held in the first half of September at the latest, he said, citing relevant legal provisions.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Armenia Ranks 85th in World Economic Forum Index

September 3, 2014

ABDEM: We are Here to Share the Pain of the Armenian Nation

April 22, 2014

WWII Armenian-American Veteran Charles S. Sahagian Awarded France’s Highest Military Honor

October 2, 2017

Armenian Bar Association Conducts Domestic Violence Training Program in Armenia

July 2, 2018

Founding Parliament Activists Set Free

May 4, 2015

Editors Demand Jailed Colleague’s Release

November 18, 2010

20th Anniversary of Armenia’s Independence Celebrated in Sydney

October 17, 2011

International Hackers Embezzle Large-Scale Money from Armenian Banks

February 13, 2017

US Ambassador: Armenia-Turkey Protocols Must Be Ratified Without Preconditions

June 28, 2012

Peter Balakian Wins Pulitzer Prize for Poetry

April 18, 2016

Leave a Reply