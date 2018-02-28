Top Posts
Siobhan Nash-Marshall to Discuss Turkish Denialism of the Armenian Genocide at NAASR

February 28, 2018

BELMONT — Dr. Siobhan Nash-Marshall will present and discuss her new book entitled “The Sins of the Fathers: Turkish Denialism and the Armenian Genocide” on Thursday, March 22, at 7:30 p.m. at the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) Center, 395 Concord Ave., Belmont, MA 02478.

In 1915 the government of the Ottoman Empire began systematically to rip Western Armenians off the lands where their ancestors had lived since time immemorial. It ordered that Armenian men be murdered, and the Armenian women, children, and grandparents be deported into areas of Syria declared unfit for human life. Most of the Armenians who managed to survive the death march were slaughtered there. In The Sins of the Fathers—the first part in The Betrayal of Philosophy trilogy—Dr. Siobhan Nash-Marshall connects the total disregard of fact and people, of lands and history that informed the Armenian Genocide and Turkish denial to what is today informing our world and culture.

Siobhan Nash-Marshall holds the Mary T. Clark Chair of Christian Philosophy at Manhattanville College. Author of many academic books and articles on metaphysics and the problem of evil, she also has written books and articles for the general public—Joan of Arc: A Spiritual Biography and What It Takes to be Free: Religion and the Roots of Democracy. In recent years, Nash-Marshall has devoted a lot of attention to genocide and genocide negationism. The Sins of the Fathers is her first book-length treatment of the topic. After the breakout of the war in Syria, Nash-Marshall and some friends founded the Christians In Need Foundation (CINF), through which they attempt to help the ancient Christian cultures of the world which are presently in peril.

For more information about this program, contact NAASR at 617-489-1610 or hq@naasr.org.

