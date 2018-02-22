Artsakh Defense Army Soldier killed by Azerbaijani Fire

STEPANAKERT — Artsakh Defense Army soldier Grigor K. Yeghoyan (born in 1998) was fatally wounded as a result of Azerbaijani fire when on duty at one of the military posts located in the north-eastern direction of the Defense Army of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic.

The incident took place at around 9:40 a.m. Yerevan time on Thursday, the Artsakh Defense Ministry said in a statement, adding an investigation has been launched to ascertain the details of the incident.

The ministry says it shares the heavy grief of the loss, extending condolences to the family members, relatives and co-servicemen of the deceased.

President Bako Sahakyan on Thursday signed a decree on posthumously awarding Grigor Yeghoyan with the “For Service in Battle” medal for bravery shown during the defense of the Artsakh Republic state border, the presidential press office said.