Top Posts
Home Armenian Tigran Mansurian and Constantine Orbelian Get Grammy Nominations
ArmenianArts & CultureNews

Tigran Mansurian and Constantine Orbelian Get Grammy Nominations

November 29, 2017

NEW YORK — Armenian composer Tigran Mansurian’s Requiem has been nominated for Grammy Awards in two categories – Best Choral Performance and Best Contemporary Classical Composition.

Tigran Mansurian’s producer, the founder of ECM Records Manfred Eicher has been nominated for the Grammy Award for Producer of the Year, Classical.

Mansurian’s ‘Requiem’ is dedicated to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims. Co-commissioned by the Munich Chamber Orchestra and the RIAS Choir Berlin, the composition is a combination of ancient Armenian religious and secular music with the Latin Requiem text.

Conductor Constantine Orbelian has also been nominated for Grammy in the “Best Classical Solo Vocal Album” category for his role in the late Russian opera singer Dmitri Hvorostovsky’s latest album “Russia Cast Adrift.”

Orbelian conducted the St. Petersburg State Symphony Orchestra and the Russian folk music ensemble Style of Five for Dmitri Hvorostovsky’s album.

“Russia Cast Adrift” is the world premiere orchestral recording of neo-romantic composer Georgy Sviridov’s song cycle set to the vivid and moving poetry of Sergei Yesenin.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards will held at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Jan. 28, 2018.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Yerevan Protesters Stay Put Until Authorities Reverse Electricty Price Hike

June 29, 2015

Watch the Social Democrat Hunchakian Party Academic Conference Live

October 27, 2012

US House Foreign Affairs Committee Calls on Turkey to Return Confiscated Christian Religious Properties

July 20, 2011

Don’t Deny: Armenia Premiers Song for Eurovision 2015

March 12, 2015

Transparency International: Council of Europe Must Act on “Azerbaijani Laundromat” Scandal, Sanction the Corrupt

October 11, 2017

New Mining Complex Inaugurated In Karabakh

January 5, 2016

HyeAID Concert Excites a Full House In Pasadena

November 15, 2012

100km Tribute Starts

November 25, 2014

Steve Wozniak: I Will Tell Americans about Armenian Intellect

November 14, 2011

Price School, Zerunyan Endeavor to Establish PhD Policy, Management Program in Armenia

September 5, 2017

Leave a Reply