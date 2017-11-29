Tigran Mansurian and Constantine Orbelian Get Grammy Nominations

NEW YORK — Armenian composer Tigran Mansurian’s Requiem has been nominated for Grammy Awards in two categories – Best Choral Performance and Best Contemporary Classical Composition.

Tigran Mansurian’s producer, the founder of ECM Records Manfred Eicher has been nominated for the Grammy Award for Producer of the Year, Classical.

Mansurian’s ‘Requiem’ is dedicated to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims. Co-commissioned by the Munich Chamber Orchestra and the RIAS Choir Berlin, the composition is a combination of ancient Armenian religious and secular music with the Latin Requiem text.

Conductor Constantine Orbelian has also been nominated for Grammy in the “Best Classical Solo Vocal Album” category for his role in the late Russian opera singer Dmitri Hvorostovsky’s latest album “Russia Cast Adrift.”

Orbelian conducted the St. Petersburg State Symphony Orchestra and the Russian folk music ensemble Style of Five for Dmitri Hvorostovsky’s album.

“Russia Cast Adrift” is the world premiere orchestral recording of neo-romantic composer Georgy Sviridov’s song cycle set to the vivid and moving poetry of Sergei Yesenin.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards will held at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Jan. 28, 2018.