Top Posts
Home Armenia EU to Provide €3 Million in Financial Assistance to Syrian Refugees in Armenia
ArmeniaArmenianNews

EU to Provide €3 Million in Financial Assistance to Syrian Refugees in Armenia

June 20, 2017

YEREVAN — The European Union announced on Tuesday 3 million euros ($3.3 million) in financial assistance to thousands of ethnic Armenian citizens of Syria who have taken refuge in Armenia in the last few years.

The allocation is part of the EU’s fresh 275 million-euro aid package for millions of Syrian refugees in Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq and other countries.

The European Commission said the sum set aside for Syrian Armenians living in their ancestral homeland will support them “by enhancing access to health and psychosocial services, improving housing conditions, increasing access to economic opportunities, and by facilitating the integration of schoolchildren and students.” A statement by the EU’s executive body gave no further details.

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy / Vice-President of the Commission, Federica Mogherini said: “We are giving a lifeline to millions of Syrians inside the country and across the region, helping create a future for Syrian refugees and host communities. By enabling girls and boys to access quality education, we are helping to prevent a lost generation of children whose lives have been devastated by the Syrian conflict. It is a moral duty, and it is also the smartest investment we can do in the security, stability and prosperity of our own region. So, ultimately, it is an investment in our own future.”

According to the data of the Ministry of Diaspora of Armenia, Armenia has received 22 thousand Syrian refugees since the outbreak of the war in Syria.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

“Life in Transition” Survey: Corruption Remains Key Problem in Armenia

June 30, 2011

World Bank: Armenia Has the Highest Level of Entrepreneurial Activity in the Caucasus

October 7, 2013

NKR Army Responds with ‘Preventive Action’ Against Azeri Missile Strikes (Video)

May 17, 2017

Armenia Offers Assistance to Iran After Earthquake

August 13, 2012

Karabakh Mediators Visit Azerbaijan, Armenia Ahead of Key Summit

November 26, 2010

Turkish Intellectuals Who Have Recognized the Armenian Genocide: Erol Özkoray

February 16, 2017

Zoryan Institute Hosts Powerful Conference on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples

March 24, 2016

Armenia Reaffirms Support for Karabakh Peace Plan

June 9, 2011

End of Transition – Shifting Focus: A Quarter Century After the Soviet Collapse

September 22, 2016

Members of Congress and Community Groups to Hold Press Conference On White House Display of Armenian Orphan Rug

November 13, 2014

Leave a Comment























 