BEIJING — On June 25, within the framework of his official visit to China, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held a discussion at the China Institute of International Studies. The Institute’s President, Chen Bo, delivered a welcoming speech and took part in the discussion, along with the Vice President and heads of research departments focused on various regions, as well as other experts.

Minister Mirzoyan presented the key priorities of Armenia’s foreign policy and the dynamic efforts underway to implement them. Speaking about Armenia–China bilateral relations, he emphasized the Armenian government’s readiness to elevate cooperation with China to a new level, with a broader agenda, and highlighted the joint work being done in this direction.

The participants agreed that there are favorable conditions for strengthening ties, including a shared respect for key principles such as territorial integrity and similar strategic approaches.

Touching on another important area — regional connectivity — Mirzoyan discussed the “Crossroads of Peace” initiative:

“Located at a vital crossroads, Armenia can play a significant role in programs aimed at expanding networks of transportation and economic linkages.”

He added that in this context, Armenia’s efforts to normalize and develop relations with its neighbors are equally important.

The Foreign Minister also provided an update on the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, stressing the importance of signing an interstate agreement on peace and establishing formal relations between the two countries as a step toward lasting stability in the region.

Geopolitical developments were also discussed, with Mirzoyan outlining Armenia’s positions and perspectives on various global issues.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the head of Armenia’s foreign ministry made an entry in the Institute’s honorary guest book.