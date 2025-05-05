YEREVAN — French Ambassador Olivier Decottignies made a post on his microblog on X, addressing Armenia’s ranking in the global Press Freedom Index.

“Armenia ranks 34th out of 180 countries in the 2025 World Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders, continuing its progress and standing as an island of freedom in the region.

By supporting Armenia, we are supporting a democratic country that shares our values,” the ambassador wrote.

On December 20, 1993, the UN General Assembly proclaimed May 3 as World Press Freedom Day through a special resolution.

This decision was made during UNESCO’s General Conference, which, in its 1991 declaration “Promoting Independent and Pluralistic Media Worldwide,” recognized that a free, pluralistic, and independent press is an essential component of a democratic society.

World Press Freedom Day serves as a reminder to the international community that freedom of the press and freedom of expression are fundamental rights enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

In Armenia, freedom of speech and the press are guaranteed under Article 27 of the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia:

“Everyone has the right to freely express their opinion. No one shall be compelled to renounce or change their opinion. Everyone has the right to freedom of speech, including the freedom to seek, receive, and disseminate information and ideas by any means of information, regardless of state borders.

The freedom of the press and other media is guaranteed. The procedures for the operation and responsibility of mass media shall be defined by law.”