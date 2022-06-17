YEREVAN — The ruling Civil Contract party will nominate Anna Vardapetyan as a candidate for the post of Prosecutor General, the secretary of the party’s parliamentary faction Hayk Konjoryan said today. Vardapetyan is an aide to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

“Vardapetyan’s professional qualities, high moral and values meet, first of all, the requirements set by the legislation and the most important mission which, in our opinion, the future Prosecutor General of Armenia must fulfill,” Konjoryan told reporters in the parliament.

Asked whether Vardapetyan’s impartiality would be questioned given that she, as an assistant to the Armenian Prime Minister, is a member of prime minister’s team, Konjoryan noted that Vardapetyan is non-partisan.

“I am confident that Ms. Vardapetyan, once elected, will do her job as delegated to her by the Constitution and laws of Armenia and will be clean and responsible to her conscience, the Constitution and the law. I am more than confident of that,” he stressed.

Anna Vardapetyan was born in 1986 in Yerevan. She graduated from the faculty of law of Yerevan State University. In different years, she worked as advisor to the Chairman of the Court of Cassation, Secretary of the Council of Court Chairmen, advisor to the Minister of Justice, and Deputy Minister of Justice. Since March 2020 she has been an aide to the Prime Minister of Armenia.

Vardapetyan will replace the current Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan, whose tenure expires in September 2022. He was appointed to the post in September 2016.