GLASGOW — President Armen Sarkissian has attended the 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow.

President Sarkissian was welcomed by and had a brief conversation with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and UN Secretary general Antonio Guterres

The United Kingdom and Italy co-chair the Glasgow Conference.

Heads of states, climate change experts, business and civil society leaders participated in the discussions.

The conference aims to develop an agreed action plan for combating climate change. The agenda topics target to help communities prepare for the worst effects of climate change, to protect and restore natural habitats and ecosystems for the planet’s biodiversity, to accelerate the transition to clean energy by promoting the use and storage of low-cost renewable sources, to clean the air by accelerating zero emissions transport use around the world, encourage and identify the developing of financial systems and create green jobs.

On the sidelines of the Conference, President Sarkissian talked to US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, President of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, Argentine President Alberto Fernández, Montenegro President Milo Ðukanovic, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg, President of the European Council Charles Michel.

The President of Armenia delivered a speech at the World Leaders Summit on Tuesday.