GLENDALE — The Armenia Artsakh Fund (AAF) delivered $15 million of humanitarian assistance to Armenia and Artsakh during the last five challenging months. Of this amount, the AAF collected $14.9 million of medicines and other supplies donated by Americares ($7.1 million); Direct Relief ($4.3 million) and MAP International ($3.4 million).

Other organizations which contributed valuable goods during this period were Armenian Missionary Association of America ($330,000); Project Agape ($65,000); The Howard Karagheusian Comm. Corp. ($57,000) and Dr. Albert Phillips of CA ($9,500).

The medicines, medical supplies and hygiene products donated during this period were sent to the AGBU Claudia Nazarian Medical Center for Syrian Armenian Refugees in Yerevan, Aleppo Compatriotic Charity Organization, Arabkir United Children’s Foundation, Armenian Missionary Association of America, Avak Medical Center, Fund for Armenian Relief, Metsn Nerces Charitable Organization, Muratsan Children’s Endocrinology Center, National Hematology Center, St. Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center, and the health ministries of Armenia and Artsakh.

During the eleven months of 2020 AAF delivered much needed medicines and medical supplies for treatment of COVID-19 patients as well as emergency medicines and supplies to treat war injuries. In the past 31 years, including the shipments under its predecessor, the United Armenian Fund, the AAF has delivered to Armenia and Artsakh a grand total of $913 million worth of relief supplies on board 158 airlifts and 2,486 sea containers.

The AAF shipments from June – November included much needed medicines for treatment of COVID-19 patients, war injuries, mental disorders, oncology, cardio vascular and gastrointestinal cases.

“The Armenia Artsakh Fund is regularly offered free of charge millions of dollars of life-saving medicines and medical supplies. All we have to do is pay for the shipping expenses. We welcome your generous donations to be able to continue delivering this valuable assistance to all medical centers in Armenia and Artsakh,” stated Harut Sassounian, the President of AAF.