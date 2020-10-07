Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan gave an interview to Sky News. Below is the article about the interview.

“Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says the situation is becoming a “struggle against international terrorism” for Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia.

Faced with an intractable problem which long predates his time in office, and with rumors of Syrian mercenaries come to join the fighting, Mr. Pashinyan is calling the latest explosion of hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan a civilizational issue.

Nikol Pashinyan told Sky News: “Firstly, Turkey has become fully engaged, encouraging and inciting the conflict. Turkey has transported mercenaries and terrorists from the territory of Syria to the conflict zone, which is changing the whole context.” He added: “This is becoming essentially Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia’s struggle against international terrorism.”

Mr. Pashinyan also accuses Turkey of backing Azerbaijan to pursue a genocidal policy against Armenians and advance the country’s expansionist ambitions. He said: “Let us look at what Turkey is implementing in the Mediterranean in Libya in Syria, Iraq. To me there is no doubt that this is a policy of continuing the Armenian genocide and of reinstating the Turkish Empire.”

The Armenian Premier reaffirmed his negotiating stance that any peace settlement should be acceptable to the peoples of Armenia, Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan.

Turkey’s stance has added a new dimension to the problem of Nagorno-Karabakh, but at heart it remains a territorial dispute which successive governments in Armenia and the Aliyev father and son dynasty in Azerbaijan have failed to resolve.

Despite international calls for a ceasefire, violence prevails leading to increased civilian loss of life.”