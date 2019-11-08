LA CANADA, CA — Four Haigazian University Board of Trustees members were honored for their long years of service during the Annual Banquet organized by the Board of Trustees and the Alumni Association on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the La Cañada Country Club. The Banquet was the culmination of several days of meetings in Los Angeles, bringing together Trustees from across the U.S. as well as Beirut.

The evening began with the opening prayer by former Haigazian University President Rev. Dr. John Khanjian and the audience singing the Alma Mater. Haigazian President Rev. Dr. Paul Haidostian, having just arrived from Beirut, shared: “The real wealth of Haigazian University is its people, past and present, be they Board members, students, faculty, administrators, alumni, supporters, or Women’s Auxiliary groups.”

Each honoree was presented with a plaque by Board of Trustees Chair Dr. Hasmig Baran. The four honorees, Dr. H. Steven Aharonian, Louis Kurkjian, Herair Mouradian, and Dr. Vahe Nalbandian, were introduced by Trustee Dr. Barkev Kassarjian and AMAA President Dr. Nazareth Darakjian. Their comments clearly spoke of being privileged to serve such a remarkable endeavor.

Concerning the impact Haigazian has on many levels, President Haidostian commented: “In addition to the regular academic programs, our teacher training workshops, publications, international conferences, internships for young officials from Armenia and Artsakh, and partnership with global educational centers, take us beyond the limits of the Beirut campus.”

“My gratitude is to all who have made this day possible,” continued President Haidostian, “especially raising funds for scholarships. Being that the annual scholarship budget is 1.5 million dollars, annual tuition is $9,000, and the average annual household income not exceeding $15,000, one may understand each recipient’s gratitude. Special thanks to the AMAA, the Philibosian Foundation, and other partners for their continued commitment and generosity.” Noting the coming celebratory year, President Haidostian said, “2020 is our 65th anniversary, with events being planned throughout the year in Beirut, Los Angeles and Yerevan!”

With their hearts and minds on the current problems occurring in Beirut, the evening highlighted the understanding that Haigazian University, with its diverse student population, will indisputably continue to be a vibrant institution, as its graduates continue to use their newly gained knowledge and expertise as leaders in their chosen fields to enrich Lebanon, the surrounding countries, and the Armenian Diaspora.

Banquet Co-Chairs Katia Kermoyan-Khodanian and Raffi Kendirjian and their dedicated Committee are to be highly commended for organizing this exceptional event to bring hope and encouragement to young people in the Middle East aspiring to a brighter future through this unique University.

Founded in 1955 under the auspices of the Union of the Armenian Evangelical Churches in the Near East (UAECNE) and the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA), and notably the only Armenian University outside Armenia, Haigazian University, with a motto of Truth, Freedom, Service, has served Lebanon and the region by empowering valuable human resources as a beacon of learning for a diverse community, and for a better life and service.