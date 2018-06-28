Top Posts
Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem Presents Prince William with Armenian Cross

June 28, 2018

JERUSALEM — Prince William, Duke of Cambridge paid an official visit to Israel on June 28. Chancellor of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem Hovnan Baghdasaryan informed ARMENPRESS that the Prince was met by the religious leaders of the three major religious communities. Sevan Archbishop Gharibyan represented the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem.

During his visit to an Armenian chapel at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre the Duke of Cambridge was met by Father Samuel Aghoyan who presented him with an Armenian cross on behalf of the Patriarchate.

On June 28, 2018, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, visited the Holy Sepulchre Church where he was welcomed by the Heads of Three Guardian Communities.

Arch. Sevan Gharibian represented His Beatitude, the Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem.

During his visit to the Armenian Chaple after St. Arimathea, a welcoming speech was delivered by the Armenian Superior of the Holy Sepulchre Church Rev. Fr. Samvel Aghoyan and an Armenian cross was presented to His Highness as a present from the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem.

The inscription on the cross reads: “A present of an Armenian Cross from the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem presented to His Royal Highness Prince William Arthur Philip Louis, Duke of Cambridge, during His visit to the Holy Sepulchre Church on 28 June, 2018.”

