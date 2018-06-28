Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem Presents Prince William with Armenian Cross

JERUSALEM — Prince William, Duke of Cambridge paid an official visit to Israel on June 28. Chancellor of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem Hovnan Baghdasaryan informed ARMENPRESS that the Prince was met by the religious leaders of the three major religious communities. Sevan Archbishop Gharibyan represented the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem.

On June 28, 2018, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, visited the Holy Sepulchre Church where he was welcomed by the Heads of Three Guardian Communities.

Arch. Sevan Gharibian represented His Beatitude, the Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem.

During his visit to the Armenian Chaple after St. Arimathea, a welcoming speech was delivered by the Armenian Superior of the Holy Sepulchre Church Rev. Fr. Samvel Aghoyan and an Armenian cross was presented to His Highness as a present from the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem.

The inscription on the cross reads: “A present of an Armenian Cross from the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem presented to His Royal Highness Prince William Arthur Philip Louis, Duke of Cambridge, during His visit to the Holy Sepulchre Church on 28 June, 2018.”