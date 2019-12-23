YEREVAN — The Armenian Armed Forces have acquired new “TOR-M2KM” anti-aircraft missile systems, training equipment for commanders and operators, refueling machines and other systems.

Accompanied by Defense Minister David Tonoyan and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Artak Davtyan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the presentation of the new systems.

Highlighting the ongoing efforts to supply the Armed Forces with the latest technical facilities, the Prime Minister emphasized that the process will be consistent and continuous.

“Manufactured in 2019,” he added. “This is one of our most important achievements this year. I can’t say anything about quantity; it is a military secret.”