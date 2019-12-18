MISSION HILLS — Dr. Ani Aprahamian, Director of the Alikhanyan National Science Laboratory in Yerevan, Armenia, and Freimann Professor Experimental Nuclear Physics at the University of Notre Dame will give a talk on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. entitled “Science, Technology, and Education in Armenia” in the Sheen Chapel at the Ararat-Eskijian Museum, 15105 Mission Hills Road, Mission Hills, CA, 91345. This special program is presented by the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) / Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation Series on Contemporary Armenian Issues and the Ararat-Eskijian Museum.

Professor Ani Aprahamian was appointed Director of A.I. Alikhanyan National Science Laboratory (Yerevan Physics Institute) in April 2018. She is the first woman and the first diasporan Armenian to hold this important position.

Prof. Aprahamian was born in Lebanon, and is a descendant of Armenian Genocide survivors. She holds a B.A. and Ph.D. from Clark University, Worcester, Massachusetts. Professor Aprahamian has over 200 invited talks at various National and International Conferences and over 200 publications in refereed journals, book chapters, etc. She is active in numerous international and national advisory committees in nuclear science. Among the many honors recognizing her achievements, she is an Elected Fellow of Science Academy of Republic of Armenia, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and the American Physical Society.

This event is open to the public and will be followed by a reception. For more information please contact the Ararat-Eskijian Museum at 747-500-7584 or Eskijian@ararat-eskijian-museum.com, or NAASR at hq@naasr.org.