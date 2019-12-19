GLENDALE — On December 18, Ambassador Armen Baibourtian Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles and Counselor Varazdat Pahlavuni met with Evan G. Reade, International Affairs Advisor of California’s Lieutenant Governor and Emily Desai, Special Advisor for International Affairs and Investment, Office of Governor Gavin Newsom. The purpose of the meeting was to draft a plan of actions for the implementation of the provisions of the Framework Agreement on Cooperation between the Republic of Armenia and the State of California.

The Framework Agreement was signed On September 24, 2019, in New York, by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Z. Mnatsakanyan and Governor of California Gavin Newsom in the presence of Prime Minister of Armenia N. Pashinyan. The Framework Agreement is the first one during Governor G. Newsom’s tenure, and Armenia is one of the dozens of countries with which California has signed a Framework Agreement.

The Consul General emphasized the importance of implementing the provisions of the Framework Agreement in the context of developing bilateral cooperation. In particular, Ambassador Baibourtian highlighted the importance of developing a comprehensive action plan in the fields of information and high technologies, tourism, agricultural technologies, alternative energy and related clean technologies. It was agreed that at the next meeting the officials of California’s Government would present proposals for a Framework Agreement implementation plan, based on the priorities outlined by the Armenian side. At the end of the meeting, Consul General Baibourtian had a discussion with Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis.