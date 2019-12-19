Up next
GLENDALE — On December 18, Ambassador Armen Baibourtian Consul General of Armenia  in Los Angeles and Counselor Varazdat Pahlavuni met with Evan G. Reade,  International Affairs Advisor of California’s Lieutenant Governor and  Emily Desai, Special Advisor for International Affairs and Investment,  Office of Governor Gavin Newsom. The purpose of the meeting was to draft  a plan of actions for the implementation of the provisions of the  Framework Agreement on Cooperation between the Republic of Armenia and  the State of California.

The Framework Agreement was signed On September  24, 2019, in New York, by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Z.  Mnatsakanyan and Governor of California Gavin Newsom in the presence of  Prime Minister of Armenia N. Pashinyan. The Framework Agreement is the  first one during Governor G. Newsom’s tenure, and Armenia is one of the  dozens of countries with which California has signed a Framework  Agreement.

The Consul General emphasized the importance of implementing  the provisions of the Framework Agreement in the context of developing  bilateral cooperation. In particular, Ambassador Baibourtian highlighted  the importance of developing a comprehensive action plan in the fields  of information and high technologies, tourism, agricultural  technologies, alternative energy and related clean technologies. It was  agreed that at the next meeting the officials of California’s Government  would present proposals for a Framework Agreement implementation plan,  based on the priorities outlined by the Armenian side. At the end of the  meeting, Consul General Baibourtian had a discussion with Lieutenant  Governor Eleni Kounalakis.

