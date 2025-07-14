WASHINGTON, DC — The United States has proposed leasing, for 100 years, the portion of Armenian territory that connects Azerbaijan’s eastern regions to Nakhichevan. This announcement was made on Friday in Washington by U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Thomas Barak during a press briefing.

“Armenia and Azerbaijan have been disputing a 32-kilometer-long stretch of road. They’ve been arguing over it for a decade. Now here’s what’s happening: the United States steps in and says, ‘Alright, we’ll take it. Lease us that 32-kilometer stretch, and everyone can benefit from it,’” said the American diplomat.

Barak’s remarks mark the first official confirmation that the Trump administration indeed proposed operating the corridor through an American commercial company, which would also serve as a neutral guarantor. This was reported by Ragıp Soylu, a Turkish journalist writing for Middle East Eye, a Qatar-based outlet covering developments in the Middle East.

Incidentally, Soylu was the first journalist to report on the upcoming meeting between Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders in the United Arab Emirates two weeks ago. He is now sharing additional details about the road in question, which Armenian officials refer to as the “Crossroads of Peace,” while Azerbaijani and Turkish authorities call it the “Zangezur Corridor.”

A regional source familiar with the negotiations told Middle East Eye that the idea of handing over the corridor’s operation to a private company originated in Turkey. “Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have reportedly approved the proposal,” Soylu claims.

According to the journalist, Armenia has demanded that the company also operate the corridor on the Nakhichevan side. However, the source notes that this condition is unacceptable to Baku.

Trump: “The Armenia–Azerbaijan Conflict Appears Close to a Successful Resolution”

According to U.S. President Donald Trump, a resolution to the Armenia–Azerbaijan conflict is very near.

During a recent meeting at the White House with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, President Trump listed several global conflicts and included the Armenia–Azerbaijan dispute, expressing his belief that Yerevan and Baku are moving closer to settling their differences.

“We’ve managed to resolve another issue. The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan seems to be nearing a successful resolution,” President Trump stated.