NEW DELHI — India will send the second batch of “Akash” surface-to-air missile systems to Armenia in July, according to IADN.

At the end of November last year, media outlets reported that India had sent the first battery of the “Akash” missile system to Armenia.

As The New Indian Express reports, in 2022, Armenia signed an agreement with India to purchase 15 “Akash” missile systems, valued at approximately 60 billion rupees (around $710 million), becoming the first foreign country to acquire this system.

The “Akash” system, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is a surface-to-air missile capable of targeting fighter jets, cruise missiles, air-to-surface missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and other airborne threats at a range of up to 25 kilometers.

Each battery of the Akash weapons system, produced by Bharat Electronics Limited, is accompanied by a passive electronically scanned array (PESA) 3D radar and four launchers—each equipped with three interconnected missiles.