Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Armenia Part Of ‘European Civilization,’ Says Sarkisian

ROME (RFE/RL) — Armenia is seeking closer relations with the European Union…

Turkish Citizen Arrested in Armenia After Massive Heroin Seizure

YEREVAN — Law-enforcement authorities in Armenia have arrested a Turkish citizen accused…

World Premiere Launch for Matthew Karanian ‘s ‘Armenian Highland’ Book at Abril Bookstore

GLENDALE —  Abril Bookstore in Glendale, Calif., will host the world premiere…

Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Baptize Their Children in Private Ceremony at Holy Etchmiadzin

YEREVAN — Armenian-American reality-television star Kim Kardashian West and sister Kourtney Kardashian…