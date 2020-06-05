Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — Davit Ananyan, the head of Armenia’s State Revenue Committee (SRC), unexpectedly resigned on Thursday.

Ananyan gave no reasons for the resignation when he announced it on Facebook.

“In order to end rumors circulating in the media I want to inform that today I tendered my resignation to the prime minister of Armenia,” he wrote.

“I want to thank everyone for effective and production cooperation and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for entrusting this important position to me for more than two years,” he added without elaborating.

Pashinyan did not immediately accept the resignation or make statements on it.

Ananyan, 48, was appointed as head of the national tax and customs services in May 2018 shortly after the “Velvet Revolution” that brought Pashinyan to power. He served as deputy finance minister in Armenia’s previous government. Former Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan had appointed him to that post in 2016.

According to his official biography, Ananyan, 46, worked as a tax inspector in the 1990s and ran a private tax and accounting consultancy from 2006-2016.

Ananyan promised a tougher government crackdown on companies and individuals evading taxes when he took over the SRC. The current government’s tax revenues have risen significantly since then, a fact regularly emphasized by Pashinyan.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Aliyev Pardons Russian-Israeli Blogger Aleksandr Lapshin Jailed for Trips To Karabakh

BAKU (RFE/RL) — Aleksandr Lapshin, a Russian-Israeli blogger jailed in Azerbaijan for…

French “l\’Histoire” Magazine Devotes 50 Pages to Armenia

PARIS — February issue of a leading French magazine “l’Histoire” is dedicated…

Ladies Auxiliary of the Western Diocese to Honor His Eminence Archbishop Vatche Hovsepian at September 23 Banquet

BEVERLY HILLS – The Ladies Auxiliary of the Western Diocese under the…

Iran’s First Vice-President Jahangiri’s Visit to Yerevan to Revive Armenian-Iranian Economic Projects

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) –Iran’s First Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri has arrived in Armenia for…