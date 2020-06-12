Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 3 people.
Facebook 3
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — Armenia’s Ministry Health reports the number of positive COVID-19 cases to date in Armenia totals to 10,524.

According to statistics posted on the Ministry’s official website, as of June 3, the total number of deaths in Armenia increased by 12 for a total of 170, and the total number of recoveries stands at 3,427.

The number of patients currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Armenia is 6,841.

According to official data, 59 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have died for other reasons.

In total, 61,650 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Armenia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Putin, Pashinian Meet in Moscow Praise Ties Between Russia and Armenia

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol…

Congressman Schiff on U.S. Recognition of Armenian Genocide, Amid House Vote Tomorrow

WASHINGTON, DC – In anticipation of House Resolution 296, Rep. Adam Schiff…

Matthew Karanian Receives ‘Service to Humanity Award’ from Bucknell University

LEWISBURG, PA — Matthew Karanian’s work on behalf of Armenia earned him…

Knesset Education Committee Recognizes Armenian Genocide

JERUSALEM (Times of Israel) — The Knesset’s Education, Culture and Sports Committee…