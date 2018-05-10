An Analysis of Social Development in Today’s Armenia – Lecture in Glendale

GLENDALE — Library, Arts & Culture of Glendale will host an exclusive presentation on Social Development in Today’s Armenia by Dr. Nerses Kopalyan on Thursday, May 17, 2018, at 7:30 pm, at the Downtown Central Library Auditorium, 222 East Harvard Street. Admission will be free. Dr. Kopalyan will discuss the conflict between the loss of political legitimacy and constitutional legality, geopolitical traps and how to refrain from them, and the context of the negotiations and snap elections.

The program is organized by, Glendale Library, Arts & Culture department and is co-sponsored by AGBU Western District and Social Democrat Hunchakian Party, Western US Region.

Dr. Nerses Kopalyan is professor-in-residence of Political Science at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. His fields of specialization include international relations, political theory, paradigm building, and philosophy of science. He is the author of World Political Systems after Polarity(Routledge, 2017), and co-author of Sex, Power, And Politics (Palgrave Macmillan, 2016). His current research concentrates on political violence and terrorism, and its impact on geopolitical and great power relations. His areas of expertise include: International Relations; Superpowers and Polarity Studies; Theories of International Relations; International Security and Terrorism; Caucasus and Eurasia. He serves as the Vice-Chair of the AGBU WDC Las Vegas Chapter.

Visitors to the Downtown Central Library receive 3 hours FREE parking across Harvard Street at the Marketplace parking structure with validation at the InfoSpace service desk on the main floor. Handicapped parking is available on the east side of the building.