DerTavitian-ThreeGenerations

January 3, 2012

Carol Hagopian September 15, 2017 at 3:56 pm

My Grandmothers maiden name was Dertavitian. She came to this country when she was 13, escaped the genocide. Her family was killed by the Turks from what I know. Her name was Araxy Dertavitian. today she would be 111 years old if she were alive.

