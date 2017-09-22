DerTavitian-ThreeGenerations January 3, 2012 DerTavitian-ThreeGenerations was last modified: January 3rd, 2012 by MassisPost1 comment 0 Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest MassisPost1 comment Carol Hagopian September 15, 2017 at 3:56 pmMy Grandmothers maiden name was Dertavitian. She came to this country when she was 13, escaped the genocide. Her family was killed by the Turks from what I know. Her name was Araxy Dertavitian. today she would be 111 years old if she were alive. Reply Leave a Comment Cancel Reply
My Grandmothers maiden name was Dertavitian. She came to this country when she was 13, escaped the genocide. Her family was killed by the Turks from what I know. Her name was Araxy Dertavitian. today she would be 111 years old if she were alive.